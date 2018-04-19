DA’s Madikizela defends no-confidence motion against De Lille
The party's top brass has given the green light to the caucus to bring a fresh motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille which could see her leave her job soon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the latest motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille has nothing to do with her disciplinary hearing.
However, de Lille believes her party is adamant to get rid of her.
The party's top brass has given the green light to the caucus to bring a fresh motion of no confidence in de Lille which could see her leave her job soon.
Madikizela says there is nothing wrong with the latest decision taken by the Federal Executive.
“We can’t make rules for certain individuals who think they’re bigger than the party. Patricia cannot expect the party to make rules for her when she, a person who understands internal matters, has been part of this party.”
De Lille says the party could have waited for her disciplinary hearing to conclude first.
“I’m prepared to subject myself to the processes in the DA, so my side has always been about a fair process.”
The DA was left embarrassed two months ago when an attempt to remove de Lille through a motion of no confidence failed by the narrowest of margins.
The party wants to discipline the Cape Town mayor for, among other charges, bringing the organisation into disrepute.
Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
