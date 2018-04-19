DA Cape Metro executive distances itself from draft budget
DA Cape Metro chairperson Grant Twigg claims Mayor Patricia de Lille didn't allow for much input from councillors in the drawing up of the city budget.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Cape Metro Regional Executive has distanced itself from the City of Cape Town's draft budget for 2018/2019.
The budget was tabled last month and is open for public comment until 4 May.
Some of the proposals in the budget, like steep tariff increases and a fixed water charge, have been slammed by members of the public.
“The councillors only had one bite at the budget itself because there was a workshop that was held but then the budget was fully prepared already to go out for public participation.”
Twigg says the budget in its current form is "unacceptable and cannot be approved by a caring DA government."
“When you look at the rates, for example, I think that we actually can make huge changes. We can make changes to the water and sanitation rate, that is far too high. When we look at the priorities within the city, we think that we can actually revisit the priorities and where we place our money.”
