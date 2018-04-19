CT police arrest two in connection with Uitsig girl's death

The girl (4) was hit in a gun fight thought to be gang-related on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a four-year-old child in Uitsig.

The girl was hit in a gunfight thought to be gang related on Wednesday.

The pair was arrested during a crime blitz early on Thursday morning.

Police have increased their visibility in the area since the shooting.

Uitsig community leader David van Wyk says the area has seen a spike in gang related shootings recently.

“We don’t know what to do as leaders of this community, because police are also sitting with their heads in their hands. When the police go out, the gangs don’t hold back. They’ll shoot them too.”

He plans to visit the victim’s family on Thursday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)