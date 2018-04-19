Court told Mantsoe & Mokoena's relationship was 'dramatic & violent at times'
In the statement, Sandile Mantsoe said Karabo Mokoena had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has read a statement by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe in which he describes his relationship with Karabo Mokoena as dramatic and violent at times.
Captain Rogers Mahundla was the last witness to testify on Thursday in Mantsoe’s murder trial.
He’s accused of killing Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst last year.
In the statement read out by Captain Mahundla, Mantsoe has described Mokoena as a violent partner who was addicted to the high life.
Mantsoe said Karabo had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.
He’s alleged that Mokoena was raped by an acquaintance of one of her Nigerian boyfriend’s resulting in her being depressed and angry.
He’s described their relationship as dramatic, with them both assaulting each other at times.
Mantsoe says before her death, they both had common assault cases pending against each other.
Popular in Local
-
Gigaba says both Atul & Rajesh Gupta each have 2 SA passports
-
Gerrie Nel: I will not be drawn in war of words with Malema
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
NPA to prosecute Duduzane Zuma for culpable homicide
-
AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
-
‘Why has NPA failed to re-enroll criminal case against Malema?’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.