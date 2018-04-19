Court told Mantsoe & Mokoena's relationship was 'dramatic & violent at times'

In the statement, Sandile Mantsoe said Karabo Mokoena had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has read a statement by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe in which he describes his relationship with Karabo Mokoena as dramatic and violent at times.

Captain Rogers Mahundla was the last witness to testify on Thursday in Mantsoe’s murder trial.

He’s accused of killing Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst last year.

In the statement read out by Captain Mahundla, Mantsoe has described Mokoena as a violent partner who was addicted to the high life.

Mantsoe said Karabo had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.

He’s alleged that Mokoena was raped by an acquaintance of one of her Nigerian boyfriend’s resulting in her being depressed and angry.

He’s described their relationship as dramatic, with them both assaulting each other at times.

Mantsoe says before her death, they both had common assault cases pending against each other.