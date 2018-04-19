Court told Mantsoe & Mokoena's relationship was 'dramatic & violent at times'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Court told Mantsoe & Mokoena's relationship was 'dramatic & violent at times'

In the statement, Sandile Mantsoe said Karabo Mokoena had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.

A video screengrab of Karabo Mokoena who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. Picture: Screengrab/Instagram.
A video screengrab of Karabo Mokoena who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend. Picture: Screengrab/Instagram.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has read a statement by murder accused Sandile Mantsoe in which he describes his relationship with Karabo Mokoena as dramatic and violent at times.

Captain Rogers Mahundla was the last witness to testify on Thursday in Mantsoe’s murder trial.

He’s accused of killing Mokoena and dumping her burnt body in the veld in Lyndhurst last year.

In the statement read out by Captain Mahundla, Mantsoe has described Mokoena as a violent partner who was addicted to the high life.

Mantsoe said Karabo had multiple sexual partners, including a Nigerian man who gave her about R100,000 a month.

He’s alleged that Mokoena was raped by an acquaintance of one of her Nigerian boyfriend’s resulting in her being depressed and angry.

He’s described their relationship as dramatic, with them both assaulting each other at times.

Mantsoe says before her death, they both had common assault cases pending against each other.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA