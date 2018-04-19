Court to hear further details on Karabo Mokoena's murder

A witness on Wednesday testified how Sandile Mantsoe admitted to killing Mokoena and dumping her body in a veld in Lyndhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear further details on why Sandile Mantsoe allegedly killed Karabo Mokoena.

A witness on Wednesday testified how Mantsoe admitted to killing Mokoena and dumping her body in a veld in Lyndhurst.

Mantsoe denied this, with the defence arguing that the alleged confession was not in writing.

The court, however, ruled that the evidence be admissible in court.

In the sixth testimony of the trial, Constable Helen Mahwete from the Sandringham Police Station told the court of how she received a tip-off of a burnt body that was discovered in the veld at Lyndhurst.

She later learnt that the body was that of Mokoena.

Mahwete says she made her way to the Sandton Police Station, where she met Karabo’s mother.

She then says she asked to see Mantsoe in the jail cell, and that was when she saw him and some police officers speaking in the corridor.

Mahwete says she heard Mantsoe tell the police that he had to do what he did.

The court will now decide whether the evidence given by Mahwete is admissible.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)