Court to hear Dintwe’s application to have security clearance reinstated

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser revoked Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s security clearance after accusing him of leaking classified documents.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria will on Thursday hear an application by Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe to have his security clearance reinstated.

It emerged last week that former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser revoked Dintwe’s security clearance after accusing him of leaking classified documents.

The inspector-general has accused Fraser of abusing his position to shield himself from an investigation.

On Tuesday, Fraser was appointed as the new Correctional Services commissioner.

Dintwe has argued that the director-general does not have the legal authority to revoke or review the inspector-general’s security clearance.

He adds that even if he does, Fraser should not have done so in this instance, because he is conflicted.

Fraser says that he acted against Dintwe because he had obtained information which suggested the inspector-general had leaked classified information, which relates to a report about Fraser.

Dintwe’s application has two parts; the first being argued on Thursday seeks to have his security clearance re-instated and the second part looks at having sections of intelligence legislation reviewed in order to secure the independence of his office.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)