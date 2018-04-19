Cops monitor Montshiwa following protest over Mahumapelo, service delivery

Protesters are calling for the resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and for the improvement of service delivery in the area

JOHANNESBURG - Police have maintained a strong presence in Montshiwa near Mahikeng following violent protests which saw vehicles torched and road closures.

One person has been arrested so far.

North West police's Adele Myburgh says: “The situation in under control. It’s still tense but police are monitoring. They will continue to monitor the situation.”

But Mahumapelo is urging residents to use available structures to air their grievances.

He says politics should not be used to criminalise genuine calls for service delivery.

“Whatever problems they have, let them raise those problems with either the municipality or provincial government. If there are problems let’s sit around the table and resolve them.”

