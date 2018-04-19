Cops monitor Montshiwa following protest over Mahumapelo, service delivery
Protesters are calling for the resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and for the improvement of service delivery in the area
JOHANNESBURG - Police have maintained a strong presence in Montshiwa near Mahikeng following violent protests which saw vehicles torched and road closures.
Protesters are calling for the resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and for the improvement of service delivery in the area.
WATCH: Magashule reacts to ANC NW meeting concerning Mahumapelo
One person has been arrested so far.
North West police's Adele Myburgh says: “The situation in under control. It’s still tense but police are monitoring. They will continue to monitor the situation.”
But Mahumapelo is urging residents to use available structures to air their grievances.
He says politics should not be used to criminalise genuine calls for service delivery.
“Whatever problems they have, let them raise those problems with either the municipality or provincial government. If there are problems let’s sit around the table and resolve them.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
-
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo
-
Zuma appoints new legal team to fight state capture costs order
-
Masutha: I have no power to review decision to fund Zuma’s legal bills
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.