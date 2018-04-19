Popular Topics
City of Johannesburg running out of burial space

Burial space in the city is becoming increasingly limited, with just over a million graves available for the next 50 to 70 years.

A general view of one of the burial sites in Johannesburg. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is appealing to residents to consider cremation or building mausoleums instead of burying their loved ones due to the environmental impact of gravesites.

Burial space in the city is becoming increasingly limited, with just over a million graves available for the next 50 to 70 years.

The city says that 28 of its cemeteries are full.

MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba says: “Residents and families are called on to explore other alternative burial options, without infringing on their customs and traditions and further respect the sanctity of cemeteries.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

