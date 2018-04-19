City of Johannesburg running out of burial space

Burial space in the city is becoming increasingly limited, with just over a million graves available for the next 50 to 70 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is appealing to residents to consider cremation or building mausoleums instead of burying their loved ones due to the environmental impact of gravesites.

The city says that 28 of its cemeteries are full.

MMC for Community Development Nonhlanhla Sifumba says: “Residents and families are called on to explore other alternative burial options, without infringing on their customs and traditions and further respect the sanctity of cemeteries.”

#JoburgCemeteries The city says only four out of 32 cemeteries aren't completely full in Johannesburg and the increasing world population growth means better ways to deal with the environmental impact of dormant cemeteries need to be considered. TTM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)