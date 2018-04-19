Chiefs eager to end season with Nedbank Cup silverware
Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up for a semi-final clash against a high-flying Free State Stars to try and win their first piece of silverware in three seasons and ease the pressure on coach Steve Khompela.
The Glamour Boys last won a domestic cup in 2015 when current Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was still at the helm. Baxter’s replacement at Naturena, Khompela, has failed to win a single trophy in his three-year tenure so far and has come under enormous pressure from the demanding Chiefs fans.
Although Chiefs are effectively out of league contention as they are currently lying fourth on the league table on 42 points, level with third placed Maritzburg United, who have a superior goal difference to that of the Glamour Boys.
Khompela says that they are eager to get past Free State Stars in the semi-final in Durban this weekend and contest in the final and that they know Free State’s weaknesses.
“It’s going to be difficult, but we have played them in the league and we know their strengths and weaknesses. But cup matches are difficult because they will bring out their best performance. It is important for us to go through to the final.”
Chiefs are also sweating over the fitness of key members of their squad that include Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Eric Mathoho and Teenage Hadebe, who have various injuries.
Kick-off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night is at 20:15.
