Chelsea take on beaming Burnley; Leicester host struggling Saints

At Turf Moor, Burnley – who is chasing an Arsenal and a place in Europe next season – host Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

JOHANNESBURG - Two English Premier League games take place on Thursday evening to wrap up a week filled with catch-up games ahead of an FA semi-final weekend which will see two out of the four teams in action playing over the weekend.

At Turf Moor, Burnley – who is chasing an Arsenal and a place in Europe next season – host Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

If rumours are anything to go by, this may be one of the final few games that Conte will be in charge of the Blues following a campaign that saw the defending champions crumble; conceding poor goals and losing valuable points against deserved champions Manchester City.

More importantly, however, is the fact that his men now sit outside of the top and look set to be playing in the Europa League next season.

Burnley go into the game with more than hope on their side considering that they last tasted defeat in January; a 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Since 21 January, Manchester City were held to a 1-1 by the Clarets. They have also won their last three games against Leicester, Watford and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

A win against Chelsea and a few results going against Arsenal will get Burnley into a coveted European spot, which they will truly covet.

At the bottom of the log, Southampton travel to The King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City. This is the Saints’ game in hand and will be hoping to make it count. However, a win for the red-and-white striped army will not be enough to see them escape the drop zone.

Southampton failed to register a point in their last three games – coming excruciatingly close to victory against both London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

Leicester will not be too confident either, losing their last two games; conceding four goals in the process. Kasper Schmeichel will be hoping his defence doesn’t ghost him once more this season.

Jamie Vardy will feel confident going into a match against a Saints team whose defence has let them down critically in recent games.

Kick-off in both games is at 8:45PM