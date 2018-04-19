Capetonians gearing up for second busy afternoon amid bus strike
CT's public transport system has been thrown into disarray as Metrorail and the taxis try to make provision for thousands of stranded bus commuters.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians are gearing up for yet another busy afternoon on the roads as the bus strike continues to affect traffic.
Bumper to bumper traffic out of Cape Town's CBD persisted well into the evening on the first day of the strike on Wednesday.
Cape Town's public transport system has been thrown into disarray as Metrorail and the taxi industry try to make provision for thousands of stranded Golden Arrow and MyCity commuters.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says while they are running additional trips during the bus strike, the rail service is dealing with a few problems of its own.
“Various other operational issues impacted on our ability to keep to the anticipated times and journey durations.”
Meanwhile, taxi group Codeta says chaos has erupted at the Site C Taxi Rank in Khayelitsha where commuters are queueing from as early as 4 am.
Codeta's Besuthu Ndungane says drivers are fitting in extra trips and are operating at maximum capacity.
