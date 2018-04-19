WC police search for missing Norwegian tourist

Marie Ostbo went missing after going for a walk on the beach with friends.

CAPE TOWN - A search is underway for a woman who went missing in Sedgefield.

Norwegian tourist Marie Ostbo went missing after going for a walk on the beach with friends.

When the group returned to the place they were staying at, they realised Ostbo had disappeared.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Poje says: “After she didn’t return to the touring group which she is part of, it was reported to police. A search commenced. Unfortunately, late last night they had to call if off due to weather conditions. However, they resumed with the search this morning. A joint operation centre has been established to coordinate the search.”

