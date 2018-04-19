BusStrike: Talks continue behind closed doors

The work stoppage is now in its second day.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Transport union representatives and bus companies are meeting behind closed doors to try resolve a salary dispute that’s caused a nationwide strike in the sector.

Workers affiliated to the five unions are demanding a 12% salary increase, while the employer is offering 7%. Other demands relate to working hours and equal pay for dual drivers.

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “There’s no new offer on the table. They’ve just gone into caucus. Once they’ve finished that they’ll go into plenary and let us know if there’s anything new.”

Meanwhile, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says apart from commuters, the economy is also taking straining under the nationwide bus driver strike.

The chamber's Janine Myburgh says: “Each and every person in society is being affected by this strike. Anybody that has to get anywhere or have services delivered will be affected.

The CCMA has now intervened to try end an impasse.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

Gautrain in Gauteng

Putco in Gauteng

ReaVaya in Johannesburg

Areyeng in Tshwane

Great North Transport in Limpopo

Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

SMT in Pietermaritzburg

MyCiTi in Cape Town

Golden Arrow in Cape Town

GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal