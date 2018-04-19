Popular Topics
#BusStrike: Talks continue behind closed doors

The work stoppage is now in its second day.

Commuters queue at the Bellville taxi rank on day one of the bus drivers' strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
Mia Lindeque one hour ago

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Transport union representatives and bus companies are meeting behind closed doors to try resolve a salary dispute that’s caused a nationwide strike in the sector.

The work stoppage is now in its second day.

Workers affiliated to the five unions are demanding a 12% salary increase, while the employer is offering 7%. Other demands relate to working hours and equal pay for dual drivers.

WATCH: Bus strike puts the squeeze on commuters' pockets

Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “There’s no new offer on the table. They’ve just gone into caucus. Once they’ve finished that they’ll go into plenary and let us know if there’s anything new.”

Meanwhile, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says apart from commuters, the economy is also taking straining under the nationwide bus driver strike.

The chamber's Janine Myburgh says: “Each and every person in society is being affected by this strike. Anybody that has to get anywhere or have services delivered will be affected.

The CCMA has now intervened to try end an impasse.

AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

  • Gautrain in Gauteng

  • Putco in Gauteng

  • ReaVaya in Johannesburg

  • Areyeng in Tshwane

  • Great North Transport in Limpopo

  • Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth

  • SMT in Pietermaritzburg

  • MyCiTi in Cape Town

  • Golden Arrow in Cape Town

  • GoGeorge in George

Bus services operating as normal

  • Metrobus in Johannesburg

  • Tshwane Bus Service

  • Transnat in Durban

  • Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
    (Edited by Shimoney Regter)

