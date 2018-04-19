#BusStrike: Talks continue behind closed doors
The work stoppage is now in its second day.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Transport union representatives and bus companies are meeting behind closed doors to try resolve a salary dispute that’s caused a nationwide strike in the sector.
Workers affiliated to the five unions are demanding a 12% salary increase, while the employer is offering 7%. Other demands relate to working hours and equal pay for dual drivers.
WATCH: Bus strike puts the squeeze on commuters' pockets
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says: “There’s no new offer on the table. They’ve just gone into caucus. Once they’ve finished that they’ll go into plenary and let us know if there’s anything new.”
Meanwhile, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says apart from commuters, the economy is also taking straining under the nationwide bus driver strike.
The chamber's Janine Myburgh says: “Each and every person in society is being affected by this strike. Anybody that has to get anywhere or have services delivered will be affected.
The CCMA has now intervened to try end an impasse.
AFFECTED BUS SERVICES
Gautrain in Gauteng
Putco in Gauteng
ReaVaya in Johannesburg
Areyeng in Tshwane
Great North Transport in Limpopo
Algoa Bus Company in Port Elizabeth
SMT in Pietermaritzburg
MyCiTi in Cape Town
Golden Arrow in Cape Town
GoGeorge in George
Bus services operating as normal
Metrobus in Johannesburg
Tshwane Bus Service
Transnat in Durban
Ikhwezi in Richard's Bay
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
