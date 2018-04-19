Bus strike expected to intensify as wage talks continue

Drivers say they will continue picketing outside the offices of various bus companies as commuters make alternative transport plans.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of a nationwide bus strike say they’re hoping employers join them at the CCMA with a “softened attitude” on Thursday in a bid to resolve the labour dispute in the sector.

Bus drivers are demanding a 12% salary increase while the employer is offering 7%.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela says that the strike will gain momentum on Thursday morning, with drivers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga expected to join.

“Negotiations are planned for Thursday and Friday and depending on the outcome of the talks, other unions might join the strike next week.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)