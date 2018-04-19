Bulls rejig loose trio for Reds clash
The Blue Bulls have altered their loose forward combination for their encounter with the Queensland Reds at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The Blue Bulls have altered their loose forward combination for their encounter with the Queensland Reds at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.
Bulls coach John Mitchell had to tweak his loose trio combination due to an injury to Hanro Liebenberg, with Marco van Staden moving from the side to the back of the scrum and Roelof Smit starting in the number six jersey again in the only change to the starting team in Durban last weekend.
Smit, who started on the bench in that match, Van Staden and Thembelani Bholi will start together as a combination for the first time this season, although they did so for most of the match in Durban after Liebenberg left the field injured.
Mitchell included Shaun Adendorff on the bench. Adendorff will make a first appearance for the Bulls this year.
Bulls:
15. Warrick Gelant
14. Johnny Kötze
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Burger Odendaal (c)
11. Divan Rossouw
10. Handré Pollard
9. Ivan van Zyl
8. Marco van Staden
7. Thembelani Bholi
6. Roelof Smit
5. Lood de Jager
4. RG Snyman
3. Trevor Nyakane
2. Adriaan Strauss
1. Pierre Schoeman.
Subs:
16 Jaco Visagie
17 Lizo Gqoboka
18 Frans van Wyk
19 Jason Jenkins
20 Shaun Adendorff
21 André Warner
22 Manie Libbok
23 Duncan Matthews.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.