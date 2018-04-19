Bulls rejig loose trio for Reds clash

The Blue Bulls have altered their loose forward combination for their encounter with the Queensland Reds at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG

Bulls coach John Mitchell had to tweak his loose trio combination due to an injury to Hanro Liebenberg, with Marco van Staden moving from the side to the back of the scrum and Roelof Smit starting in the number six jersey again in the only change to the starting team in Durban last weekend.

Smit, who started on the bench in that match, Van Staden and Thembelani Bholi will start together as a combination for the first time this season, although they did so for most of the match in Durban after Liebenberg left the field injured.

Mitchell included Shaun Adendorff on the bench. Adendorff will make a first appearance for the Bulls this year.

Bulls:

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Johnny Kötze

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Burger Odendaal (c)

11. Divan Rossouw

10. Handré Pollard

9. Ivan van Zyl

8. Marco van Staden

7. Thembelani Bholi

6. Roelof Smit

5. Lood de Jager

4. RG Snyman

3. Trevor Nyakane

2. Adriaan Strauss

1. Pierre Schoeman.

Subs:

16 Jaco Visagie

17 Lizo Gqoboka

18 Frans van Wyk

19 Jason Jenkins

20 Shaun Adendorff

21 André Warner

22 Manie Libbok

23 Duncan Matthews.