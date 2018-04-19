Belgian Brute buries Bournemouth - again

Romelu Lukaku, who has scored six goals in his last five appearances against Bournemouth, found the back of the net once again against the Cherries off a Paul Pogba assist to give United the victory.

JOHANNESBURG - Romelu Lukaku continued his fine form against Bournemouth when the Cherries hosted Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

A win for United would see United strengthen their hold on second place in front of rivals Liverpool whilst keeping a mindful eye on their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams had a number of the chances in the opening stages of the match with the decisive touch evading both teams until the 28th minute when Jesse Lingaard’s run down the right wing and subsequent cross resulted in the Englishman’s cross being met by Chris Smalling from very close range.

Bournemouth continued to press for the equaliser but could not find the equaliser despite pressure in the final moments of the first half.

The hosts tried their best to keep with their visitors keeping the possession stats almost level and being awarded more corners. Accuracy and attempts on goal seem to have let the home side down.

Romelu Lukaku – who has scored six goals in his last five appearances against Bournemouth – found the back of the net once again against the Cherries off a Paul Pogba assist to put United 2-0 ahead.

Jose Mourinho’s men held on to three points which – in principle – guarantees them a top-four finish this season.

Asmir Begovic will be hoping for an improved performance until the end of the season having conceded in the last 10 games.

Bournemouth who seem to be in the Premier League next season travel to St. Mary’s on 28 April to take on Southampton.