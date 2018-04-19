Amy Schumer says success hasn't brought happiness

Schumer has the 'peace of mind' that comes from being rich but she doesn't feel differently about her life to how she did as a struggling waitress.

LONDON - Amy Schumer insists success hasn't brought her happiness but she does have "peace of mind" thanks to the security she now has.

The I Feel Pretty actress has the "peace of mind" that comes from being "rich" but she doesn't feel differently about her life to how she did as a struggling waitress because happiness is about more than just material possessions and physical appearances.

She told Vulture: "I have become a rich and famous person, and I am no happier now than I was when I was waiting tables. That's the truth. I have more security, and that gives you peace of mind, which is great. There was a time when I didn't have anyone to borrow a hundred bucks from, and having some money is a luxury, sure.

"But in terms of actual happiness, it's all the same. I have friends who are more successful than me, friends who are still struggling, and they're no happier than each other. To me, that's a little comforting and a little depressing. Happiness can't start with external stuff, whether that's money or success or your body."

When it comes to her own happiness, the 36-year-old star - who married Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony in February - loves nothing more than taking a break from her work to be with her friends or her dog.

She said: "It's so disconnected from my work. It's stuff like anyone else would say. It's my dog. I can't wait to see my dog, and to go to sleep. I love watching TV. I got married a couple months ago, and I love him so much. I once thought I'd never find someone I'd want to partner up with forever, and I'm so grateful to have him in my life.

"I love my friends. I can go to the Comedy Cellar and because most of my friends are comedians, I'll be surrounded by people I know, and we get to make fun of each other and make each other laugh. It's cliché, but plenty of clichés are true. I love standing at a microphone and making a room of people laugh. That's the part of the work I love, everything else is extraneous."