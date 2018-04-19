AFU wants to recover funds from Lamoer, co-accused in corruption case
Arno Lamoer and three of his co-accused in a corruption case may have to cough up money they received through corrupt activities.
CAPE TOWN - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is going after the Western Cape's former police chief.
Arno Lamoer and three of his co-accused in a corruption case may have to cough up the money they received through corrupt activities.
The unit brought an application in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday during sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee.
The four were convicted after they entered into a plea bargain in February.
The AFU’s Mxolisi Getye says they want to recover more than R167,000 from Dawjee and his two companies, Towbar King and Towbars Cape.
The unit wants to confiscate more than R60,000 from former Western Cape police commissioner Lamoer, more than R3,300 from his co-accused Van der Ross and about R24,000 from Brigadier Govender.
LISTEN: 'Lifestyle audits for police officials can lessen corruption'
The three officers have admitted to having received these amounts in either cash or in the form of gratifications from Dawjee over a period of time.
Lamoer says he made loans from Dawjee who he has known for many years while he was experiencing financial difficulties.
The application has been postponed until May.
Meanwhile, sentencing proceedings continued on Wednesday with Dawjee's lawyers calling his psychiatrist to the stand.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Fatal M1 shooting linked to money exchange scheme
-
M1 shooters ‘specifically targeted’ victim - witnesses
-
Duarte: ANC MPLs won't vote to oust Mahumapelo
-
Zuma appoints new legal team to fight state capture costs order
-
Masutha: I have no power to review decision to fund Zuma’s legal bills
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.