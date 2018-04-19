AFU wants to recover funds from Lamoer, co-accused in corruption case

Arno Lamoer and three of his co-accused in a corruption case may have to cough up money they received through corrupt activities.

CAPE TOWN - The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is going after the Western Cape's former police chief.

The unit brought an application in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday during sentencing proceedings against Lamoer, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender, as well as businessman Saleem Dawjee.

The four were convicted after they entered into a plea bargain in February.

The AFU’s Mxolisi Getye says they want to recover more than R167,000 from Dawjee and his two companies, Towbar King and Towbars Cape.

The unit wants to confiscate more than R60,000 from former Western Cape police commissioner Lamoer, more than R3,300 from his co-accused Van der Ross and about R24,000 from Brigadier Govender.

The three officers have admitted to having received these amounts in either cash or in the form of gratifications from Dawjee over a period of time.

Lamoer says he made loans from Dawjee who he has known for many years while he was experiencing financial difficulties.

The application has been postponed until May.

Meanwhile, sentencing proceedings continued on Wednesday with Dawjee's lawyers calling his psychiatrist to the stand.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)