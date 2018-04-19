AfriForum plans to prosecute Julius Malema for fraud, corruption
This relates to the On Point case.
PRETORIA - Lobby group AfriForum has announced that it will pursue a private prosecution against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption.
The case relates to the On Point Engineering case, which was heard in the Limpopo High Court but was struck off the roll in 2015, because one of the accused was ill and couldn't stand trial.
Malema and two co-accused were accused of unlawfully securing a tender and subsequently accepting bribes to award subcontracts.
Millions of rands of allegedly unlawful gains were paid into the EFF leader's Ratanang family trust.
BREAKING #Afriforum Kriel announces they plan to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema on charges of fraud and corruption. This relates to the On Point case. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
Prosecutor Gerrie Nel says the case against Malema was struck off the roll because co-accused Kagiso Dichaba was ill.
“They only did a superficial search of the information that is currently in the public domain, and that portrayed what appeared to be a healthy Mr Dichaba, having recovered fully from his illness.”
Nel says they asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) when the matter would be re-enrolled.
“Mr Pretorius responded to us and he indicated that the NPA would indicate on or before August 2018, whether or not the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit will prosecute.”
Malema has already tweeted that AfriForum "should bring it on", saying that "no white man will decide his destiny".
#Afriforum Nel: the On Point case was struck off the roll in 2015 because one of the accused was ill. We have done a search and found the accused has recovered from his illness #JuliusMalema— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
#Afriforum Nel: the NPA says the case has been transferred to the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit. The PCLU says it is reconsidering re-instating charges. #JuliusMalema— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018
