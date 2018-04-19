7 nabbed linked to 3 JHB kidnappings

Five of them were handcuffed during a raid on a house in Rosettenville earlier on Thursday where an Eldorado Park woman was also rescued.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested seven suspects linked to three kidnappings in Johannesburg.

Five of the suspects were handcuffed during a raid on a house in Rosettenville earlier on Thursday where an Eldorado Park woman was also rescued.

Police say two other suspects were found at another residence along with a hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.

The police's Brenda Muridili said: “The suspects are linked to three cases. In the Eldorado Park incident, the victim was kidnapped on 7 March 2018 and released on 8 April. In the Cullinan incident, the victim was kidnapped on 8 April and released seven days later. There's also an Alberton case.”