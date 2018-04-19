50 taxis impounded in JHB for violating traffic laws

JMPD officers confiscated the vehicles in Soweto, Randburg, Sandton and the Johannesburg CBD earlier on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has impounded 50 taxis for violating various traffic laws.

JMPD officers confiscated the vehicles in Soweto, Randburg, Sandton and the Johannesburg CBD earlier on Thursday.

The department's spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The owners will have to pay outstanding fines for the taxis to be released.

"The main focus of Operation Buya Mthetho was driving on emergency lanes, turning on wrong lanes, driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as unroadworthy vehicles.”