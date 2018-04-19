200 child soldiers released to families in South Sudan
The United Nations Children’s Fund says there are 19,000 children under arms.
PRETORIA - Two hundred child soldiers have been released to their families in South Sudan.
It’s part of a process that will see more the 1,000 child soldiers freed in the coming months.
Torn by five years of civil war, South Sudan has the greatest number of child soldiers on the planet.
The United Nations Children’s Fund says there are 19,000 children under arms.
The programme to return them to society was boosted by the laying down of arms ceremony for 119 boys and 95 girls who were sent back to their families rather than put in an institution.
The release comes weeks ahead of another round of peace talks in South Sudan.
Popular in Africa
-
Intruders steal ceremonial mace from Nigerian parliament
-
Uganda considering Israeli request to take African migrants - minister
-
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa says new investment law to open economy
-
Zim marks first Independence Day without Mugabe at the helm
-
Zimbabwean government fires striking nurses
-
Zim health minister urges striking nurses to return to work
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.