10 people arrested for violent Montshiwa protest

Community members have been protesting since Wednesday, calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down and improved service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Ten people have been arrested for public violence during the protest in Montshiwa.

Police say that demonstrations continued overnight, spreading to other areas in the North West.

Community members have been protesting since Wednesday, calling for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down and improved service delivery.

Several vehicles were torched, shops looted, and roads barricaded with burning tyres.

The police’s Adele Myburgh says: “The situation continued through the night. Some of the internal roads were barricaded and some tuckshops were also looted. One truck trailer was torched in the Mahikeng area.”

The North West University has shut down its Mahikeng Campus for the day amid the protests.

The university says it decided to suspend classes for the safety of staff and students.

Spokesperson Louis Jakobs says: “We will, in conjunction with the police, see how the situation develops and then make a decision with regards to the continuation of classes and normal staff activities.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)