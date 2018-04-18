Popular Topics
#ZolaSkweyiyaMemorial: ‘Granddad taught us strength, love & compassion’

The memorial service of the former minister is underway in Pretoria. His grandchildren spoke at the service.

A screengrab showing some of Zola Skweyiya’s grandchildren paying tribute to the late struggle stalwart during his memorial service in Pretoria. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab showing some of Zola Skweyiya’s grandchildren paying tribute to the late struggle stalwart during his memorial service in Pretoria. Picture: YouTube.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The grandchildren of Zola Skweyiya have remembered the struggle stalwart as the best grandfather ever, who taught them about strength, love and compassion.

“He made Gogo, who was the love of his life, the happiest woman in the world… showcasing the meaning of true love. He was literally the best grandfather in the world.”

The memorial service of the former minister is underway in Pretoria.

He died at the age of 75 last week after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart.

Last week, Ramaphosa said the African National Congress was saddened by the departure of a few of its struggle stalwarts in such a short space of time, saying the organisation is losing not only its elders but also a memory bank.

The death of Skweyiya comes at the time when the ANC is mourning the death of one of its stalwarts-Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Ramaphosa added the April 2018 has been a sad month, so far, for the ANC.

