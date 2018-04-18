Zim marks first Independence Day without Mugabe at the helm

In a speech to tens of thousands of Zimbabweans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on political leaders to shun violence and hate speech.

HARARE - Zimbabwe has been marking Independence Day on Wednesday, the first without Robert Mugabe as president.

In a speech to tens of thousands of Zimbabweans, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called on political leaders to shun violence and hate speech.

Wearing the gold and green presidential sash, Mnangagwa inspected military parades and lit the symbolic flame of independence as thousands of supporters cheered.

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was one of those present at the National Sports Stadium.

Elections are due in July and in his keynote address on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said his government had put in place measures to hold free, fair and credible polls.



He called on political leaders to shun political violence and hate speech.