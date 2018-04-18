Young people urged to pursue science careers
Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking at the ZACube-2 satellite send-off ceremony on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has encouraged young people to pursue careers in science.
Kubayi-Ngubane was speaking at the ZACube-2 satellite send-off ceremony on Tuesday.
The nano-satellite was developed by the French South African Institute at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
Kubayi-Ngubane says such initiatives will help attract more learners to careers in space engineering.
“Because you can’t continue to rely on other people to gather information for you. Because most of the information it varies on what you are using it for so if you develop your won satellite, you are able to get it to focus on the areas of your interest.”
The 4kg ZACube-2 will be shipped to the Netherlands where it will be integrated with other cube satellites.
It would then make its way to India from where it will eventually be launched.
