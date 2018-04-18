WC police hunt suspects linked to Still Bay farm killing
Heila Killian was at a braai with friends where she was killed on Monday evening.
CAPE TOWN – The manhunt continues for five suspects who shot and killed a woman on a farm near Still Bay.
Heila Killian was at a braai with friends where she was killed on Monday evening.
“A farm that’s operating as a coffee shop, as well as nursery, was attacked by five armed assailants, all dressed in orange overall-type trousers and also their faces were covered with balaclavas.
“It is alleged they started shooting without any warning and one of the bullets hit the deceased.”
The police's, Malcolm Pojie, says the suspects then ransacked a house, broke open a safe and made off with cash, firearms and other items before fleeing in the farm owner's bakkie.
