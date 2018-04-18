Wait for new office far from over for CT refugees
In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs to open a fully functioning office.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says it's waiting for the Public Works Department to find new premises for a refugee reception office in Cape Town.
The office has been closed for almost six years.
In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the department to open a fully functioning office.
By 31 March a new refugee centre was meant to have been up and running.
Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says the department is complying with the court order.
Apleni explains the department needs to find appropriate premises for a refugee centre.
“What has been the issue here is that we needed to get accommodation which can only be supplied by Public Works.”
There are only three such facilities in the country.
A Burundi refugee who came to Cape Town two years ago has been sent from pillar to post by Home Affairs.
“I feel bad because it’s hard to get help.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order
-
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
-
Govt 'strongly' objects to travel advisory issued by Australia
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.