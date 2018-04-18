Wait for new office far from over for CT refugees

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs to open a fully functioning office.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department says it's waiting for the Public Works Department to find new premises for a refugee reception office in Cape Town.

The office has been closed for almost six years.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the department to open a fully functioning office.

By 31 March a new refugee centre was meant to have been up and running.

Home Affairs Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says the department is complying with the court order.

Apleni explains the department needs to find appropriate premises for a refugee centre.

“What has been the issue here is that we needed to get accommodation which can only be supplied by Public Works.”

There are only three such facilities in the country.

A Burundi refugee who came to Cape Town two years ago has been sent from pillar to post by Home Affairs.

“I feel bad because it’s hard to get help.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)