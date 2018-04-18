Wage negotiations to continue amid bus drivers’ strike

Most bus services across the nation are not running, leaving thousands of commuters across the nation frustrated.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Bus drivers and employers have agreed to resume wage negotiations, with plans to take their salary deadlock to the CCMA on Thursday.

The parties wouldn't budge on salary demands and offers, and declared a strike this week. Workers are demanding a 12% across the board pay increase, while employers are offering 7%.

As a result, this morning, most bus services across the nation are not running, leaving thousands of commuters across the nation frustrated.

Secretary-general of the Road Traffic Passenger Bargaining Council, Gary Wilson, says that it's up to the bus drivers to decide whether to continue the strike or suspend it.

“It’s only the parties that can call off the strike. As the bargaining council, we’re trying to get the partners to talk to each other so that they can reach a settlement. It’s up to the partners whether they’ll call off the strike while negotiations are underway, or whether they’ll continue to strike until there’s an agreement.”

Organisers of the strike say they’re pleased with the effectiveness of their demonstration, with more than 17,000 drivers participating.

Satawu's Solomon Mahlangu says the strike has been successfully so far.

“I’m not pleased that passengers or commuters are affected. I am pleased that the strike is effective. I’ve been driving around Johannesburg and I haven’t seen a single bus, except for the Metrobus.”

Services affected include Rea Vaya, Gautrain, Putco and Megabus in Gauteng. In Cape Town, the MyCiti and Golden Arrow bus services have been affected.

However, Joburg's Metrobus, the Tshwane Bus Service and Durban transport drivers are not taking part in the work stoppage.

#BusStrike Commuters spillover from the Mitchell’s Plain Bus Terminal to the taxi rank CA pic.twitter.com/qMEpIaPQzt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

#BusStrike commuters at the Mitchell’s Plain Bus Terminal say the strike is affecting them financially @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/XcFybBUkLE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

#BusStrike Atteridgeville Commutters forced to make alternative means of transport. PP pic.twitter.com/fVG6vpBvXT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

#Bustrike People waiting in line for taxi at Bellville Taxi rank. GLS pic.twitter.com/0kz9SXzqlu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)