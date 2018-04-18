Trump says Stormy Daniels sketch is of a 'non-existent man'
Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex with Donald Trump in 2006 and is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Trump’s personal attorney.
WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied the existence of a man portrayed in a sketch released by porn star Stormy Daniels, who said he warned her to stop discussing claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex with Trump in 2006 and is fighting a 2016 non-disclosure agreement arranged by Trump’s personal attorney, in which she was paid $130,000 to keep silent.
On Tuesday, she and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, released a sketch of a man whom she said had threatened her in 2011, and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his identification.
Avenatti announced on Wednesday the reward had been increased to $131,000.
Trump has largely remained quiet on the subject, although he told reporters earlier this month that he did not know about the payment to Daniels.
However, on Wednesday, in his first reference to Daniels via Twitter, he said in a post: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”
Asked for comment, Avenatti referred to his own Twitter posts on Wednesday: “In my experience, there is nothing better in litigation than having a completely unhinged, undisciplined opponent who is prone to shooting himself in the foot. Always leads to BIGLY problems…like new claims (i.e. defamation).”
Trump’s lawyers are seeking at least $20 million in damages from Daniels for violations of the non-disclosure agreement.
Popular in World
-
The 10-year baby window intensifying gender pay gap
-
Pilot praised for safely landing Southwest flight after engine explodes
-
St Helena's cherished lifeline ship to return as anti-piracy armoury
-
[CARTOON] Common Wealth?
-
Iran says will make or buy any weapons it needs, lambasts 'invading powers'
-
Former US first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.