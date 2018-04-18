Tribunal recommends Motata be removed from office
Retired judge, Nkola Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of a house in Johannesburg over 10 years ago after crashing into the boundary wall.
JOHANNESBURG - A judicial tribunal investigating retired judge Nkola Motata’ s conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 has made damning findings which may see him being removed as a judge.
Motata drove his car into a wall at a house in Johannesburg.
He was later found guilty of drunk driving and fined R20,000.
Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of a house in Johannesburg over 10 years ago after crashing into the boundary wall.
The tribunal investigating his conduct at the scene of the crash, has concluded that his actions were not only racist but has recommended that the Judicial Services Commission remove him from office.
It found that Motata’s conduct and the remarks he made impinged on the dignity of the courts.
The retired judge's legal team has also been slammed for its handling of his drunk and driving case in court.
The tribunal says the manner in which it handled Motata’s trial was incompatible and unbecoming of holding a judicial office.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Who's in & who's out? Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.