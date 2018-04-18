Tribunal recommends Motata be removed from office

Retired judge, Nkola Motata was recorded hurling racial insults at the owner of a house in Johannesburg over 10 years ago after crashing into the boundary wall.

JOHANNESBURG - A judicial tribunal investigating retired judge Nkola Motata’ s conduct at the scene of a car crash in 2007 has made damning findings which may see him being removed as a judge.

Motata drove his car into a wall at a house in Johannesburg.

He was later found guilty of drunk driving and fined R20,000.

The tribunal investigating his conduct at the scene of the crash, has concluded that his actions were not only racist but has recommended that the Judicial Services Commission remove him from office.

It found that Motata’s conduct and the remarks he made impinged on the dignity of the courts.

The retired judge's legal team has also been slammed for its handling of his drunk and driving case in court.

The tribunal says the manner in which it handled Motata’s trial was incompatible and unbecoming of holding a judicial office.