Top cop Sitole denies being under investigation

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has denied reports he is under criminal investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Sitole and several of his colleagues are briefing members of Parliament (MPs) on the police service's annual performance plan and budget.

Eyewitness News revealed last month how Sitole and senior police officers met with a director of a South African Police Service (SAPS) at a hotel in December last year.

Ipid later told Parliament it suspects that the meeting was part of a plot to defraud Crime Intelligence, in order to obtain funds to be used to buy delegate votes at the ANC’s elective conference.

Members of Parliament grilled Sitole and senior officials on corruption at the top levels of the SAPS.

Lawmakers wanted answers on why some officials went on overseas junkets with service providers.

Sitole has admitted he met with Ipid investigators but not as a suspect.

“What they wanted the interview about was a national security threat which was operationally driven. I don’t report to Ipid about it. I can only report to the minister and president.”

The police leadership will be back in Parliament on Thursday to brief the police committee on other matters.

