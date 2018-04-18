Tips to help you save on petrol

A rising petrol price is an unpleasant reality South Africans have come to expect.

JOHANNESBURG - A rising petrol price is an unpleasant reality South Africans have come to expect. While there's nothing you can do to stop it, there are a few things you can do to help you consume as less petrol on your car as possible.

The following tips have been provided the Automobile Association (AA).

Check your tyre pressure

Under-inflated tyres are not only dangerous, they increase the rolling resistance between the vehicle’s tyres and the road. To overcome the extra drag, the engine will have to work harder and therefore consume more

fuel.

Correctly inflated tyres result in an increase in their useful life of approximately 3%.

Service your car regularly

A badly maintained vehicle is unlikely to perform as it is designed to. Problems such as partially blocked filters, poor oil performance and emissions control systems defects may occur.

These and other factors will prevent your engine from functioning as well as the manufacturer intended it

to, which can result in increased fuel consumption.

Reduce your drag

Any external fixings such as roof boxes, their rails and bike racks should be removed when not in use. They change airflow over the vehicle and increase the aerodynamic draft. Opening sunroofs and windows will also increase air drag over the car.

This means a great force is needed to drive the vehicle through the air, requiring extra power from your engine, and increasing fuel consumption and emissions.

Use high-quality fuels

Using high-quality fuels will allow the vehicle to run more efficiently, enabling improved combustion quality thus reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. For petrol vehicles, the fuel economy benefits of unleaded can be from 25km more per tank compared to higher octane fuels.

Turn off your aircon

The air-conditioning unit contains a compressor pump driven by your engine. When air-conditioning is used the compressor uses power from your engine, increasing the work it must do. This requires more fuel and produces increased fuel emissions.

Lighten your load

Carrying unnecessary weight in the boot cabin of the vehicle will make the engine work harder when accelerating – this particularly affects stop/start driving. Simply removing this load will reduce fuel consumption and

emissions. Keep this in mind before you choose to overload your vehicle with riders.

Avoid stop-start driving

The engine must work hard when accelerating and every time the brakes are used this energy is lost as heat. By observing and predicting road and traffic conditions ahead, the effects of stop/start driving can be reduced.

Simply lifting off the accelerator earlier and gently slowing down will improve fuel economy and make riders much happier.

Avoid excessive idling

Unnecessary idling will consume fuel and produce emissions even while stationary. During idling periods of several minutes or more, where it is safe to do so, switching off your engine will stop fuel consumption and

emissions completely. Consider this when you’re spending a few minutes waiting for your rider.

Ease off the accelerator

Accelerating hard and using high engine speeds will make the engine consume more fuel. This is because, under high loads and speeds, the engine is not operating very efficiently.

Accelerating more steadily to the desired speed will reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Using the engine in its most efficient range can reduce consumption and emissions:

For petrol, changing gear at 2500rpm is recommended. For diesel, changing gear at 2000rpm is recommended

Change down a gear

When driving on a steep hill, do not labour the engine at low engine speeds. It is better to use a lower gear and keep the engine speed higher.