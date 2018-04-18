Taxi drivers hope to score as bus strike kicks in

Taxis have now taken over the routes, with several commuters seen now jumping into taxis as alternative transport.

JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Atteridgeville commuters remain stranded on Wednesday morning with no bus services.

The drivers have downed keys this morning, demanding a 12% wage increment across the board while the employer only offers 7%.

Taxi drivers here say they hope they’ll be able to transport all commuters and make desired profits.

One driver says they anticipate that today will be a very busy day.

Meanwhile, commuters have been gravely affected with some people saying that they have already purchased their monthly bus tickets and that this strike is affecting their pockets.

#BusStrike commuters at the Mitchell’s Plain Bus Terminal say the strike is affecting them financially @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/XcFybBUkLE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018

#BusStrike a long line of commuters snake around the Mitchell’s Plain bus terminal. Commuters are relying on taxis to get to work this morning CA pic.twitter.com/phEyN6CKxH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018