Taxi drivers hope to score as bus strike kicks in
Taxis have now taken over the routes, with several commuters seen now jumping into taxis as alternative transport.
JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Atteridgeville commuters remain stranded on Wednesday morning with no bus services.
The drivers have downed keys this morning, demanding a 12% wage increment across the board while the employer only offers 7%.
Taxi drivers here say they hope they’ll be able to transport all commuters and make desired profits.
One driver says they anticipate that today will be a very busy day.
Meanwhile, commuters have been gravely affected with some people saying that they have already purchased their monthly bus tickets and that this strike is affecting their pockets.
#BusStrike commuters at the Mitchell’s Plain Bus Terminal say the strike is affecting them financially @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/XcFybBUkLE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
#BusStrike a long line of commuters snake around the Mitchell’s Plain bus terminal. Commuters are relying on taxis to get to work this morning CA pic.twitter.com/phEyN6CKxH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
#BusStrike Commuters at the Mitchell’s Plain taxi rank say the lines are much longer than usual today CA pic.twitter.com/N4bhcsAWjD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2018
