Taxi drivers hope to score as bus strike kicks in

Taxis have now taken over the routes, with several commuters seen now jumping into taxis as alternative transport.

Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Commuters at a bus terminal in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town queue for taxis due to a bus strike on 18 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Scores of Atteridgeville commuters remain stranded on Wednesday morning with no bus services.

The drivers have downed keys this morning, demanding a 12% wage increment across the board while the employer only offers 7%.

Taxis have now taken over the routes, with several commuters seen now jumping into taxis as alternative transport.

Taxi drivers here say they hope they’ll be able to transport all commuters and make desired profits.

One driver says they anticipate that today will be a very busy day.

Meanwhile, commuters have been gravely affected with some people saying that they have already purchased their monthly bus tickets and that this strike is affecting their pockets.

