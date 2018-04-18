Sundowns maintain grip on lead with win over Arrows

The victory takes Sundowns six points clear of second placed Orlando Pirates with three games left in the season.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their grip on the Absa Premiership title when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ricardo Niscimento scored from the spot in the 24th minute.

Mosimane says they pushed for the second goal: "Trying to score the second goal, it draws you, it lures you... you might score the second goal, even though you don't want to open it to be end-to-end."

The Brazilians will now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup. They play Maritzburg United in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Also this weekend, Kaizer Chiefs take on Free State Stars.