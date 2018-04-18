Sundowns maintain grip on lead with win over Arrows
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their grip on the Absa Premiership title when they beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night.
The victory takes Sundowns six points clear of second placed Orlando Pirates with three games left in the season.
Ricardo Niscimento scored from the spot in the 24th minute.
Mosimane says they pushed for the second goal: "Trying to score the second goal, it draws you, it lures you... you might score the second goal, even though you don't want to open it to be end-to-end."
The Brazilians will now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup. They play Maritzburg United in the semi-finals on Sunday.
Also this weekend, Kaizer Chiefs take on Free State Stars.
