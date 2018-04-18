‘Skweyiya was instrumental in SA liberation'
Zola Skweyiya’s memorial service is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life.
JOHANNESBURG - The late freedom fighter Zola Skweyiya is being remembered for his contribution to the transformation of South Africa and the Department of Social Development.
Skweyiya’s memorial service is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life.
The official programme for the memorial service of Dr Zola Skweyiya has just got underway with Minister Susan Shabangu taking to the podium at the Tshwane Events Centre. #RIPZolaSkweyiya #ZolaSkweyiya pic.twitter.com/zg3FjreEWp— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 18, 2018
The former minister and high commissioner to the UK died last week after a long illness.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared an official funeral for him.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says Skweyiya was instrumental in the liberation of South Africa.
“What we enjoy today is what he stood and fought for.”
She says Skweyiya played a critical role as minister of Social Development.
“In ensuring that the poor of the poorest in this country are able to live on a day-to-day basis. Hence, we celebrate his contribution to ensuring that we have what we call Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] today.”
Shabangu says the former minister’s contribution must not be forgotten by those who benefit from his bravery on Wednesday.
Prof Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo says Dr Skweyiya contributed to significant change in South Africa. “He is certainly the architect of the country’s public service,” says Vil-Nkomo. #RIPZolaSkweyiya #ZolaSkweyiyaMemorial pic.twitter.com/vG6peiGn3j— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 18, 2018
At the same time, former Minister Brigitte Mabandla shared her memories of Skweyiya, describing the struggle stalwart as loving and honest.
Mabandla says she worked closely with Skweyiya in the underground structures of the African National Congress.
“Mr Skweyiya was a caring person, he loved children and I learnt this in Lusaka. At that time, I was a single parent as my husband was doing his bit with MK. Comrade Skweyiya always made time to play with my last born, Sbusiso.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
-
Mahumapelo claims Ramaphosa supporters want to purge Dlamini Zuma backers
-
ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.