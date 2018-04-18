Popular Topics
‘Skweyiya was instrumental in SA liberation'

Zola Skweyiya’s memorial service is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life.

The memorial service of late freedom fighter Zola Skweyiya is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
The memorial service of late freedom fighter Zola Skweyiya is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The late freedom fighter Zola Skweyiya is being remembered for his contribution to the transformation of South Africa and the Department of Social Development.

Skweyiya’s memorial service is underway in Pretoria, where hundreds of people have gathered to celebrate his life.

The former minister and high commissioner to the UK died last week after a long illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared an official funeral for him.

Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu says Skweyiya was instrumental in the liberation of South Africa.

“What we enjoy today is what he stood and fought for.”

She says Skweyiya played a critical role as minister of Social Development.

“In ensuring that the poor of the poorest in this country are able to live on a day-to-day basis. Hence, we celebrate his contribution to ensuring that we have what we call Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] today.”

Shabangu says the former minister’s contribution must not be forgotten by those who benefit from his bravery on Wednesday.

At the same time, former Minister Brigitte Mabandla shared her memories of Skweyiya, describing the struggle stalwart as loving and honest.

Mabandla says she worked closely with Skweyiya in the underground structures of the African National Congress.

“Mr Skweyiya was a caring person, he loved children and I learnt this in Lusaka. At that time, I was a single parent as my husband was doing his bit with MK. Comrade Skweyiya always made time to play with my last born, Sbusiso.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

