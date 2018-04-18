Sharks veteran Keegan Daniel to call time on rugby career

The Sharks veteran has played over 1,000 games for one franchise in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup, as well as being called up to play for the Springboks.

JOHANNESBURG - Sharks veteran Keegan Daniel has decided to retire from rugby at the end of 2018’s Super Rugby tournament.

Daniel has played over 1,000 games for one franchise in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup, as well as being called up to play for the Springboks.

”The decision to retire was not an easy one to make, but after much consideration, I believe that this is the right time for me to move on. This place has given me so much and I leave with some of the greatest memories made and friendships forged,” Keegan says.

“I arrived in Durban as a youngster with a dream to play rugby on the highest stage and I have been blessed to have achieved some wonderful triumphs in my career. Thank you to every person who has impacted my life and who has contributed to my career.”

The Sharks are in action on Saturday, when they host the Stormers in Durban.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)