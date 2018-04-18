Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation
Allegations of fraud & corruption against Mahumapelo continue to fuel unrest in NW with unions vowing to intensify a strike in the Health and Social Development Depts while residents protest over service delivery.
HARTBEESPOORT - Senior African National Congress (ANC) members are meeting in the North West on Wednesday amid growing calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign after a motion of no confidence in him was postponed
The party’s national working committee (NWC) is expected to address some of its members in the provincial legislature who supported the EFF-sponsored motion.
The meeting takes place as residents in Mahikeng protest over service delivery which they say has deteriorated under the premier.
Mahumapelo appears undeterred by the apparent campaign to have him unseated even as the ANC’s NWC visits the province to address apparent rifts in the provincial structures over his leadership.
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says he's confident they’ll forge unity.
“I’m sure that the structures of the ANC, they work together, there is unity we will achieve, it’s a matter of time.”
Allegations of fraud and corruption against the premier continue to fuel unrest in the province’s capital with unions vowing to intensify a long-standing strike in the Health and Social Development Departments while residents protest over service delivery.
WATCH: Magashule reacts to ANC North West meeting concerning Supra Mahumapelo
Popular in Politics
-
EFF tightens security following reports of plot to kill Julius Malema
-
Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Mahumapelo claims Ramaphosa supporters want to purge Dlamini Zuma backers
-
ANC veteran expresses ‘disgust’ following spats over Madikizela-Mandela
-
#WinnieMandelaFuneral: Frosty reception for Mbeki, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.