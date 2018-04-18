Senior ANC members meet in NW amid calls for Mahumapelo's resignation

Allegations of fraud & corruption against Mahumapelo continue to fuel unrest in NW with unions vowing to intensify a strike in the Health and Social Development Depts while residents protest over service delivery.

HARTBEESPOORT - Senior African National Congress (ANC) members are meeting in the North West on Wednesday amid growing calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign after a motion of no confidence in him was postponed

The party’s national working committee (NWC) is expected to address some of its members in the provincial legislature who supported the EFF-sponsored motion.

The meeting takes place as residents in Mahikeng protest over service delivery which they say has deteriorated under the premier.

Mahumapelo appears undeterred by the apparent campaign to have him unseated even as the ANC’s NWC visits the province to address apparent rifts in the provincial structures over his leadership.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says he's confident they’ll forge unity.

“I’m sure that the structures of the ANC, they work together, there is unity we will achieve, it’s a matter of time.”

Allegations of fraud and corruption against the premier continue to fuel unrest in the province’s capital with unions vowing to intensify a long-standing strike in the Health and Social Development Departments while residents protest over service delivery.

WATCH: Magashule reacts to ANC North West meeting concerning Supra Mahumapelo