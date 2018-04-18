Popular Topics


Sandile Mantsoe murder trial: Witnesses dismiss Karabo Mokoena suicide claim

Mantsoe is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

Sandile Mantsoe is accused of murdering Karabo Mokoena. Picture: Katleho Sekhoto/EWN.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - All witnesses that have testified at Sandile Mantsoe's murder trial have so far dismissed his claim that his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena committed suicide.

The state has called three witnesses to testify out of the 19 listed.

Mantsoe is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend last year, burning her body and dumping it in a veld in Lyndhurst.

On Tuesday, Mokoena’s older sister Bontle and her friend Puleng Mthethwa took the witness stand, describing Mokoena as positive about life after her break up with Mantsoe.

When asked whether her sister had any signs of being suicide, she denied this, saying that she had no reason to try to kill herself.

She said on the night that Mantsoe had been cross-examined, police told them he had confessed to killing her sister and burning her body, as part of a sacrifice he had to perform for his business.

After Bontle's testimony, Mthethwa told the court about her last conversation with Mokoena. She said Mokoena was excited about life and did not sound suicidal at all.

Mokoena’s mother is expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

