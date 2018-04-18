Saftu celebrates Mark Lamberti’s resignation from Imperial
Lamberti stepped down from his executive position, just days after resigning from the boards of Eskom and Business Leadership South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's celebrating a second major victory with the announcement that Mark Lamberti has resigned as CEO of Imperial.
The High Court recently ruled against Lamberti in a race and gender discrimination case, after he referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.
Trade union Saftu says it's proud to have played a part in Lamberti’s downfall which should send a strong message that sexist and racist remarks will not be tolerated.
The union's Moleko Phakedi says: “His leadership will not assist the cause of workers and their struggles in those particular companies. We appreciate that Mr Lamberti, when he accepted his nomination to become a board member of Eskom, made a commitment to resign if the court rules against him.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
