Saftu celebrates Mark Lamberti’s resignation from Imperial

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's celebrating a second major victory with the announcement that Mark Lamberti has resigned as CEO of Imperial.

Lamberti stepped down from his executive position, just days after resigning from the boards of Eskom and Business Leadership South Africa.

The High Court recently ruled against Lamberti in a race and gender discrimination case, after he referred to a former employee as a female employment equity candidate.

Trade union Saftu says it's proud to have played a part in Lamberti’s downfall which should send a strong message that sexist and racist remarks will not be tolerated.

The union's Moleko Phakedi says: “His leadership will not assist the cause of workers and their struggles in those particular companies. We appreciate that Mr Lamberti, when he accepted his nomination to become a board member of Eskom, made a commitment to resign if the court rules against him.”

