Rand recovery double-edged sword, land must be shared - Ramaphosa
The rand has strengthened 21% against the dollar since November.
LONDON - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the rebound in the country’s currency, the rand, had both positive and negative effects but wasn’t quite complete.
“It is a double-edged sword,” Ramaphosa said in an interview with Bloomberg television.
“It reflects the level of confidence that the world has in South Africa...But for exporters, the stronger rand is not so positive.”
Asked if that rise had brought the currency back to its natural level, Ramaphosa added it was “near the balance but not quite there.”
Ramaphosa also said plans to redistribute land would be done “within the parameters” of South Africa’s constitution.
