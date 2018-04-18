Ramaphosa, May agree R858m deal to make SA attractive to investors

On his first official visit to Britain as South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa has met Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

PRETORIA – On his first official visit to Britain as South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa has met Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ramaphosa’s in the British capital for the Commonwealth summit starting on Thursday.

Ramaphosa’s using his visit to Britain to kick off his drive for R1,2 trillion in foreign direct investment in South Africa.

He says his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May focused largely on the economy and on how the bilateral partnership can be deepened around economic matters.

The Downing Street statement said that the leaders had agreed a new £50-million funding (R858 million) across the next four years to help South Africa improve its business environment and make it more attractive to investors, including those from Britain.