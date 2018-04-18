Ramaphosa, May agree R858m deal to make SA attractive to investors
On his first official visit to Britain as South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa has met Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.
Ramaphosa’s in the British capital for the Commonwealth summit starting on Thursday.
Ramaphosa’s using his visit to Britain to kick off his drive for R1,2 trillion in foreign direct investment in South Africa.
He says his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May focused largely on the economy and on how the bilateral partnership can be deepened around economic matters.
The Downing Street statement said that the leaders had agreed a new £50-million funding (R858 million) across the next four years to help South Africa improve its business environment and make it more attractive to investors, including those from Britain.
President Cyril Ramaphosa pays a courtesy call on Her Majesty the Queen at the Windsor Castle during a working visit to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2018) taking place on 19-20 April 2018. pic.twitter.com/xP8ExxK672— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 17, 2018
