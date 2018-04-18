Presidency drops bid to appeal Zuma's personal costs order

Jacob Zuma filed the application for leave to appeal in the state capture matter last year when he was still in office but Cyril Ramaphosa said 2 weeks ago that the Presidency would no longer pursue the matter.

Zuma filed the application for leave to appeal in the state capture matter last year when he was still in office but President Cyril Ramaphosa announced two weeks ago that the Presidency would no longer pursue the matter.

The former president is potentially liable for a legal bill of about R10 million.

It emerged in court that the notice of withdrawal was not properly drafted and served on the parties, which created some confusion as to why the case was on the roll on Wednesday.

However, the Presidency's counsel confirmed that it has withdrawn the matter unconditionally.

But the opposing parties submitted that the matter should rather be dismissed and they be awarded costs for appearing in court, albeit erroneously.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo managed to strike a middle ground, he allowed the matter to be withdrawn but also awarded costs to the opposing parties.

While there was no one in court representing Zuma, it’s understood he has instructed a new legal team to file a fresh application for leave to appeal the personal costs order against him.