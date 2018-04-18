PowerBall Results: Tuesday 17 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 17 April are as follows:

Powerball: 3, 6, 7, 16, 33 PB: 17

PowerballPlus: 12, 21, 23, 31, 32 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.