Police: WhatsApp text about land grabs & union strikes is fake
The message being circulated states that there will be land grabs from Wednesday onwards, culminating in a strike by all major unions next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police say a WhatsApp message doing the rounds about planned land grabs and a mass union strike is fake.
The police's Katlego Mogale says there's no truth behind the WhatsApp.
“We are categorically saying that this is not an authentic subdocument and the allegations made in the said letter are false and misleading. The information therein is reckless and irresponsible and unacceptable.”
