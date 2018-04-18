Police evict illegal occupants in Olievenhoutbosch

Tensions in the Tshwane township remain high with community members demanding proper housing.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have removed scores of people illegally occupying incomplete RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch since Tuesday night.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited the area in March and assured them that he would move with speed to deal with their concerns.

Police nyalas and vehicles belonging to the Tshwane Metro Police are stationed was stationed at Extension 37 to guard the building site.

Over 300 community members occupied the RDP houses, seemingly impatient with Makhura’s promise for housing.

Those who spoke to Eyewitness News said they occupied the houses after rumours surfaced that residents from another township would get the houses.

Meanwhile, 2km away at Extension 27, over 300 other RDP houses are being illegally occupied. It’s understood processes are underway to remove them.

