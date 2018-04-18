Philippi farmers fear for safety as they battle theft, vandalism

Western Cape MEC Alan Winde says they will meet with local and provincial law enforcement agencies to address the issue and find possible solutions.

CAPE TOWN - Many farmers seen as soft targets for criminals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a briefing on the findings of economic benefits of the Philippi Horticultural Area on Tuesday, some farmers told Eyewitness News they fear for their safety.

The study found the area is a significant employment generator.

The research shows the PHA supports 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs.

Achmat Brinkhuis says some of the biggest challenges at the moment are theft and vandalism.

He says their water irrigation system has been stolen.

“There are too many people walking through the lands. Because in Philippi we don’t have fences around our farms, you know. Our farms are open. Everybody walks through. If they steal your stuff, he just tells the police he picked it up there in the roads (sic).”

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC Alan Winde says they will meet with local and provincial law enforcement agencies to address the issue and find possible solutions.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)