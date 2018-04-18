[OPINION] We are women of colour. Let’s crown each other

There is an unspoken envy between people of colour. Especially women of colour. A deep and disturbing need for dragging one another down. There are pockets of people who can share true and sincere joy for the success of another. The rest of the fabric is sewn with a thread of toxicity that is both sad, destructive and unnecessary and it’s time that we admit this.

More than any other race, any sex, it’s women of colour who need a club. A club that celebrates each other, parties together, rides together, dies together. A club of honour and pride. But the seams of togetherness are torn apart by a lot of envy, resentment and competition. There’s a lot of forgetting that a leg up for one, is a leg up for all and the fault of forgetting this lies with both parties. It’s time to take responsibility and rise above it all.

When we speak about our history as a country, we speak about segregation. When we speak about our future we speak about reconciliation. Opposite sides of the same coin. One enforces apartness and one is about coming together. Both of them politically housed under the racial umbrella with hues of black and white. But let’s forget the white. There’s an intra-conflict that happens daily. Let’s forget about the reconciliation with the other half of that umbrella and start paying attention to the coming together amongst ourselves.

We are different, we are separate from the rest of the races. In the words of Nina Simone: "We are young, gifted and black" (and in some cases, brown). But we are also inhibited by economic adversities and constantly searching for opportunities to survive, to succeed. Is it necessary to make these challenges harder for us by going up against each other? There’s a taciturn toxicity between us that serves only to bring each other down.

But if one makes it, we all make it. We serve to serve each other. Simple. I am not concerned with white support. I am concerned about the support we should have for each other. I am concerned with our support. Why is it so … shy?

Is gratitude and admiration too humiliating? If that’s the case then forget humility and embrace declaration. Here we are. Together. Reinforced by a history that certainly has differences however little or however big between us. But here we are none-the-less. Why must we try so hard to mute each other’s drums when we can beat them together, in formation, to borrow from Beyoncé, who seems to be undoubtedly, the great unifier of us all. If we can recognize her, we can recognize each other.

Today is the history that we get to write ourselves. These are our cultural moments. Let’s celebrate the integral role we play in our own lives and each other’s lives. Celebration is so much better than criticism. And criticism is rife in what should be the least likely of places – amongst ourselves. Women of colour are our own worst enemy. Everyone ignores us, do we really need to ignore ourselves?

This is a conversation that is long overdue. Whether we like to admit it or not, there is a deep-rooted resentment we have for each other. Maybe not always, but at some point or another. We ride the wave of self-love, when actually we should swim in the ocean of love for each other.

I can count on my right hand the real women of colour out there who have mentored me, supported me, lifted me. And trust me, there are not a lot of women of colour out there who have that kind of power, influence, willingness to teach. But that can change. Let’s fix each other’s crowns. After all, we are an institution of queens.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a commentator on gender equality, sexuality, culture, race relations and feminism as well as ethics in the South African media environment. Follow her on Twitter.