Mourinho’s men aim to bounce back against Bournemouth

JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United travel to Dean Court to take on Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.

A victory for the Red Devils will strengthen their hold on second place – the highest they can finish this season, following their loss to West Bromwich Albion which resulted in Manchester City being crowned champions.

Bournemouth have surpassed the 37-point mark to "guarantee" safety for next season and will be hoping to finish in the top half of the table come game week 38.

A win over Manchester United – who will have a FA Cup semi-final at the back of their minds – will go a long way in achieving that.

The first half may not produce many goals considering that Bournemouth’s 11 out of Bournemouth’s last 12 home goals came after the halftime whistle; whilst Manchester United have scored their last ten away goals in the second stanza as well.

Bournemouth go into the game off a 3-0 loss to Liverpool preceded by two 2-2 draws against Crystal Palace and Watford respectively.

Late goals seem to be the name of the game as Jermaine Defoe and Joshua King scored in the dying moments of either game to rescue a point for the Cherries.

David de Gea and his defensive unit will have to maintain their concentration levels until referee Graham Scott blows the whistle for the final time on Wednesday evening.

Asmir Begovic and his defence need to contain Romelu Lukaku who has scored six goals in his five appearances against AFC Bournemouth, including a four-goal haul when the Belgian striker still donned the blue colours of Merseyside last season.

Kick-off between the Cherries and the Red Devils is at 8:45PM