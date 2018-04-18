Momberg’s legal team to fight for her leave to appeal

The convicted racists legal team last week filed extra papers explaining why Momberg should be given another opportunity to appeal her two-year-prison sentence.

JOHANNESBURG – Vicki Momberg's legal team will square off with the State in court again on Wednesday morning after calls for her application for leave to appeal be thrown out.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injury for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.

The State is arguing that the defence's case is defective and the application must not even be considered by the court.