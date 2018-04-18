Momberg’s legal team to fight for her leave to appeal
The convicted racists legal team last week filed extra papers explaining why Momberg should be given another opportunity to appeal her two-year-prison sentence.
JOHANNESBURG – Vicki Momberg's legal team will square off with the State in court again on Wednesday morning after calls for her application for leave to appeal be thrown out.
The convicted racists legal team last week filed extra papers explaining why Momberg should be given another opportunity to appeal her two-year prison sentence.
Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injury for racially abusing a police officer in 2016.
The State is arguing that the defence's case is defective and the application must not even be considered by the court.
Popular in Local
-
How to register your child for Grade 1 and 8 in Gauteng
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Sydney Mufamadi: Zuma has nothing of value to add to the ANC
-
Who's in & who's out? Ramaphosa reshuffles his Cabinet
-
[IN QUOTES] Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: I will never be sorry
-
SA-based drug lord arrested in Rome
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.